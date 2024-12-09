Birthday Wish: Nyamutoro reveals what she wants from Eddy Kenzo

Phiona Nyamutoro, the Minister of State for Minerals in the Ministry of Energy and Minerals Development, has expressed her birthday wish for her husband, Eddy Kenzo, to support Arsenal, if only for once.

"And oh, my little birthday candle wish this year, Lord: May my husband support Arsenal, just once 😉🙏," she posted on X.

Below is Nyamutoro's statement:

"Dear Lord, May your grace and Joy never depart from me.

"May everything that I do align to only your will. May all my dreams, plans and anything that I put my mind to manifest fruitfulness.

"May this mantle that you gave me bless and uplift many of your people, May lives be changed, broken hearts be mended and impacted through this your gift of leadership.

"May testimony of your goodness in my life be heard through generations. Even with boundless possessions, through the highest of elevations, May human excitement and anger never derail me from purpose. Whenever I fall short of your glory, May your Mercy always reconnect me to fulfilling my purpose of existence.

"And ooh my little candle wish this year Lord, May my Husband support Arsenal for once, just once. Your Grateful Child, Phiona Nyamutoro."

Phiona Nyamutoro is currently serving as the National Female Youth Member of Parliament and the Minister of State for Minerals in the Ministry of Energy and Minerals Development, a position she assumed on 22 March 2024.

Born and raised in Nebbi District, Nyamutoro's academic journey is as impressive as her political career.

She earned a first-class degree in Arts, specialising in Luganda and Sociology, followed by a master's degree in Public Administration, both from Makerere University, one of Africa’s most prestigious institutions.