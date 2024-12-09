Abitex names 6 artistes whose shows endorsed by Bobi Wine still flopped

Events promoter Abel Musinguzi, widely known as Abitex, has named six artistes whose shows flopped despite being endorsed by Bobi Wine.

Speaking during a media interview over the weekend, the controversial promoter cited Victor Kamenyo, Big Eye Starboss, Young Mulo, Zex Bilangilangi, Kabako, and Mudra D Viral as examples.

Abitex argued that Bobi Wine has never successfully promoted a weak artiste to significant fame. His remarks followed the poorly attended concert of Big Eye at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Saturday, December 7.

Big Eye decided to proceed with the show despite numerous industry warnings that the venue was too large for his draw. Critics argued he lacked the musical repertoire to attract a significant audience to such an expansive venue, but Big Eye believed his political affiliation would ensure success.

Even with the presence of Bobi Wine and his wife, Barbie Kyagulanyi, the event struggled to garner attendance.

Who is Abitex?

Abel Musinguzi, widely known as Abitex, was born in Kashensero, Kabwohe, and raised in Kirumba, Nyendo, Masaka. He left school at Primary Seven and immersed himself in the world of music, starting his career working with disco players before eventually becoming a deejay.

Abitex was inspired to enter the events promotion industry after witnessing a spectacular event organised by Pride Productions, a well-known company associated with Bakiyimbira Dramactors and Siyasa Senkubuge.

Captivated by their grand event in Masaka, which included the dramatic use of a plane to distribute flyers, Abitex decided to venture into event promotion himself.His first major event took place on June 21, 1998 in Masaka.