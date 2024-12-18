Abba Marcus promises YouTube tell-all about grandparents

Abba Marcus has promised to release a tell-all YouTube video about his grandparents, Gerald Mayanja and Prossy Mayanja.

Marcus made the announcement in a TikTok video shared on Wednesday morning, December 18, where he expressed gratitude to those who supported his views in an earlier video addressing his father’s struggles with addiction.

In the initial video, which has now garnered over 2 million views, Marcus criticised his grandparents, accusing them of failing to act responsibly and guide Jose Chameleone towards making better life decisions.

In Wednesday’s follow-up video, Abba Marcus emphasised that his opinions are his own, free of any external influence, and added that he is unbothered by the negativity surrounding his statements.