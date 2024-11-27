Ugandan company secures $3 Million funding to boost clean water access

A Ugandan company has secured $3 million in funding to improve access to clean water among households in the country and in neighbouring Rwanda.

Spouts International is a leading East African manufacturer and distributor of ceramic water filters under the Purifaaya brand.

The investment comes from Incofin, a private equity firm, through its Water Access Acceleration Fund (W2AF).

The funding will support Spouts International’s mission to improve clean water access in Uganda and Rwanda, focusing on households with limited financial resources.

The company will also use the funding to develop its carbon credit initiatives, which include distributing Purifaaya ceramic water filters and improved cookstoves.

These products aim to provide practical and affordable solutions to communities facing water purification and energy challenges.

Scaling Operations and Broadening Impact

Founded in 2017 by Daniel Yin, Spouts International has built a reputation for producing ceramic water filters using locally sourced materials.

These cost-effective solutions address critical water quality issues in underserved communities.

The $3 million investment will enable the company to scale its operations, expand its reach, and enhance its impact across East Africa.