Fire guts Kiboko Enterprises warehouses in Makindye

A fire outbreak on Tuesday evening, July 22, left two warehouses belonging to Kiboko Enterprises Limited completely burnt.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) Luke Owoyesigyire, the fire broke out at around 8pm at Annex Warehouse located at Kasambu Zone, Kisugu Parish, Makindye Division in Kampala District.

"We received information from two security guards who were guarding the warehouses. When the fire started, they detected smoke coming from the roof and later informed the police," the PRO said in an audio broadcast.

"We responded to the incident and managed to fight off the fire. What we have so far established is that these premises belong to Kiboko Enterprises Limited and they deal in a variety of commodities."

He said they do not yet know what was lost in the warehouses, but the warehouses were completely burnt.

"... so apparently we don't know what could have gotten lost due to this fire. What I do want to confirm is that the two warehouses were completely burnt, from the lower part to the upper part, which were also housing some of the offices," he said.

He said investigations are ongoing to ascertain what exactly happened, what could have caused the fire, and also to establish how much has been lost.

"We will provide you with more information as soon as it is available," he said.