Central Bank of Ireland approves LemFi acquisition of Irish Fintech, Bureau Buttercrane.

#FeaturedPost

LemFi, a London-based startup specialising in international payment services for immigrant communities in the UK, USA, Canada and Europe, has obtained regulatory approval from the Central Bank of Ireland to acquire Irish Payment Firm Bureau Buttercrane.

Pomelo Remits Europe Limited, trading as LemFi, announced that it has obtained regulatory approval from the Central Bank of Ireland to acquire a majority shareholding of Bureau Buttercrane Limited.

With this acquisition, LemFi also inherits Bureau Buttercrane’s existing Payment Institution license (CBI reference number: C182347), allowing it to offer an extended range of financial services in the European Economic Area (EEA) region.

These services include but are not limited to payment account issuance, money remittance and more.

This move continues LemFi’s commitment to providing seamless and efficient services while complying with the regulatory frameworks set by the relevant authorities.

In 2021 it acquired UK-based RightCard Payment Services Limited, securing an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) License in the process.

In 2023, it secured a pivotal International Money Transfer Operator license (IMTO) from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In 2024, LemFi further demonstrated its commitment by securing approvals from the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to enter into partnerships with multiple partners.

Later that year, it received similar approvals from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

Late in 2024, LemFi launched its services in select European countries through a strategic partnership. Providing within minutes transfers at the best value to recipients in over 20 countries in Asia, Europe and Africa.

“We are very pleased to have completed this acquisition and are particularly delighted by the possibilities this offers us at LemFi,” says Rebeca Wignall, General Counsel at LemFi “We also extend a note of gratitude to the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) and the legacy team at Bureau Buttercrane for their role in seeing this through,” Rebeca concludes.