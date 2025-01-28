10 most expensive stadiums in Africa

From the dusty grounds of “Sakora” parks to state-of-the-art arenas, African football has witnessed a remarkable evolution.

The transformation of infrastructure reflects the continent's passion for the sport and its commitment to showcasing it on a global stage.

But which stadium holds the crown as the most expensive in Africa? How much did it cost to bring this architectural marvel to life, and where is it located?

Football in Africa is undoubtedly on the rise, positioning itself as a central element of the continent's cultural and sporting identity.

Alongside this rise, breathtaking stadia have emerged, redefining the spectator experience and setting the stage for thrilling moments in football history.

10. Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium – $53 million

Inaugurated in 2007, the national stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, bears the name of the country’s third president, Benjamin Mkapa.

With a seating capacity of 60,000, it ranks as the eleventh-largest stadium in Africa. Constructed by the Beijing Construction Engineering Group at a cost of $56 million

9. Stade Olympique de Radès – $110 million

The Stade Olympique de Radès, located in Radès, Tunisia, is a landmark in African sports infrastructure.

With a seating capacity of 60,000, it stands as one of the largest and most iconic stadiums on the continent. Officially inaugurated in 2001, the stadium was primarily constructed to host the Mediterranean Games, showcasing Tunisia’s ambition to deliver a world-class sporting facility.

The stadium is home to two of Tunisia's most prominent football clubs, Espérance Sportive de Tunis and Club Africain, which regularly play their home matches there.

8. Mbombela Stadium – $140 million

Mbombela Stadium was one of the ten stadiums that played host to the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The 40,929-capacity stadium was one of the newly built stadiums in South Africa to host the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

7. Peter Mokaba Stadium – $150 million

The Peter Mokaba Stadium, located in Polokwane, South Africa, is a prominent multi-purpose sports venue with a seating capacity of 45,500.

Constructed for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, it hosted several key matches during the tournament, contributing to the global celebration of football in Africa. Built at a cost of $150 million, it ranks as the seventh most expensive stadium on the continent.

Although primarily designed for football, the stadium has also been a venue for rugby matches and other major events, making it a versatile addition to South Africa’s sports infrastructure.

6. Estádio 11 de Novembro – $227 million

The Estadio 11 de Novembro is located in the capital of Angola, Luanda. The 55,000-capacity stadium hosted nine matches of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations. It is not only for football use, but it’s a multi-purpose stadium.

5. Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium – $270 million

The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is one of the most expensive stadiums in Africa, with a construction cost of $270 million, making it the fifth most expensive. The stadium was named after South Africa's first president, Nelson Mandela. It was one of the coastal stadiums built to host the 2010 FIFA World Cup. It cost about Rand 2.05 billion. It was opened in 2007 but was renovated and expanded in 2009.

4. Abuja Stadium – $360 million

The stadium is located in the capital city of Nigeria. This stadium is home to the Nigerian national football team and is also the host of a number of sporting events. It is by far the largest stadium in Nigeria, with a capacity of 60,491.

3. FNB Stadium – $440 million

The FNB stadium is popularly known as the “Soccer City” or the “Calabash” to the people. The Johannesburg stadium is home to PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs and the South African national team. It has a capacity of 94,736, also making it one of the finest and biggest football stadiums in the world.

2. Moses Mabhida Stadium – $450 million

The 54,000-seater stadium is located in Durban, South Africa. During the 2010 World Cup, the stadium was expanded to a 62,760-seater to cater to the World Cup games.

1. Cape Town Stadium – $600 million