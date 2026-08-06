Uganda Waragi backs Ray G ahead of Kololo concert

Uganda Waragi has strengthened its partnership with singer Reagan Muhairwe, better known as Ray G

Uganda Waragi has strengthened its partnership with singer Reagan Muhairwe, better known as Ray G

Uganda Waragi has taken the lead sponsorship role for Ray G’s August 7 concert at Kololo Airstrip.

Uganda Waragi has strengthened its partnership with singer Reagan Muhairwe, better known as Ray G, ahead of his concert at Kololo Airstrip on Friday, August 7, 2026.

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The brand hosted the Western Uganda musician at Uganda Breweries in Kampala on Wednesday as part of preparations for the show.

Ray G met staff and performed some of his songs during the visit. Uganda Breweries said the engagement confirmed Uganda Waragi as the concert’s lead partner.

The partnership forms part of the brand’s “SO UG” campaign, which celebrates Ugandan music, culture and personal success stories.

Uganda Waragi Brand Manager for Core Mainstream Spirits Roy Tumwizere said Ray G’s rise from Mbarara to major Kampala stages reflected the campaign’s message.

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“Ray G started in Mbarara, conquered Cricket Oval, and now he’s taking off to the next level at Kololo Airstrip,” Tumwizere said.

Uganda Waragi has strengthened its partnership with singer Reagan Muhairwe, better known as Ray G

“He is the absolute definition of SO UG with authentic lyrics, pride, and unbeatable vibes in his music. As Uganda Waragi, pouring our iconic spirit into his biggest night was a no-brainer.”

Ray G said the partnership would help deliver a concert rooted in Ugandan music and culture.

“Uganda Waragi knows how to throw a real Ugandan party. They get the music, they get the culture, and together we’re building a night Kololo and all of Uganda will never forget. Come through, nituza kurebaana!” he said.

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Organisers said the event will include performances, hospitality areas and branded entertainment zones. They also urged adults who choose to drink to do so responsibly.