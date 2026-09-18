Manchester United’s Mbeumo wins inaugural SuperSport African Premier League Player of the Month

Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo wins the inaugural SuperSport African Premier League Player of the Month award for August 2026 after a stellar debut.

SuperSport has launched the SuperSport African Premier League Player of the Month, giving fans across Africa a direct say in which African star deserves to be recognised each month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And the first winner has already been crowned, with Manchester United’s Bryan Mbeumo taking home the inaugural award for August 2026.

Mbeumo enjoyed an impactful start to the 2026/27 Premier League season, making his mark in Manchester United’s first home match with a stunning lobbed goal in the club’s 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town.

The goal went on to beat teammate Bruno Fernandes’ hat-trick in the fan vote to claim Manchester United’s August Goal of the Month award.

The Cameroon international’s direct attacking play, relentless running and ability to create danger helped him stand out during August, earning him the support of fans across Africa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mbeumo emerged as the first-ever winner after going up against Antoine Semenyo, Mamadou Sangaré, Semi Ajayi and Nobel Mendy, with fans deciding which of the five nominees deserved to take the inaugural award.

The initiative celebrates the contribution of African players to the Premier League while creating a new platform for fans to engage with the players and performances that matter most to them.

Importantly, the award is a pan-African initiative, accessible to fans across all MultiChoice clusters, including the Francophone clusters, giving audiences across the continent an opportunity to celebrate and champion African talent on one of the world’s biggest sporting stages.

Fans get to vote for their favorite player by going to the SuperSport Predictor platform, register or log in, find the

African Player of the Month vote when it is live, select their favourite and submit their vote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans can also access SuperSport Predictor through banners on the myDStv App, myGOtv App, SuperSport App and SuperSport website, as well as through promotional QR codes.

When the monthly vote is open, fans can head directly to the African Player of the Month voting page. Each month, standout

Premier League players from Africa will be shortlisted based on their

performances during the previous month , before fans get 72 hours to vote.

The winner will be crowned SuperSport African Premier League Player of the Month, celebrated through a trophy presentation, with exclusive content captured with the player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Every monthly winner will then enter the race to become the first-ever SuperSport African Premier League Player of the Season, creating a season-long celebration of African Premier League talent.

The African Player of the Month vote sits within the wider SuperSport Predictor Premier League experience, where fans can test their football knowledge through match predictions, monthly streaks, challenges, games and the Player of the Month poll.

The skill-based experience rewards football knowledge, predictions and engagement, giving fans more ways to interact with the Premier League beyond simply watching the matches.

DStv subscribers will also unlock exclusive prizes and opportunities, including the chance to experience their favourite Premier League match live in the UK, as well as VIP experiences.

For participants, there are monthly and season-long rewards, with the number-one participant on each applicable Monthly Leaderboard winning a smartphone, while the top 20 participants on the Season Leaderboard will each receive a smartphone at the end of the competition.