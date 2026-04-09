Kampala German Language School opens doors through language, self-development 

The school’s diverse student community, made up of recent graduates and working professionals, has also played an important role in learners' progress

For Resty Nampijja, enrolling in language classes was not driven by a fixed long-term plan, but by a desire to explore a new path.

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Nampijja, a student at the Kampala German Language School, recently shared her experience with Pulse Uganda, explaining how language training has shaped both her personal growth and professional outlook.

When she joined the institution, she said she was aware of the opportunities that may exist in Germany, but was uncertain about how realistic they were. Over time, however, her experience in class helped to shift her perspective. She said the most significant change has been a noticeable growth in confidence.

“At first, even introducing yourself in German feels hard,” Nampijja said. “But after some time, you realize you can actually communicate. That changes how you see yourself.”

Kampala German Language School classes

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She said the school’s diverse student community, made up of recent graduates and working professionals, has also played an important role in her progress. According to her, being surrounded by people with similar goals has encouraged consistency and discipline.

Nampijja described the curriculum as demanding, noting that steady effort, practice and repetition are necessary to move beyond the beginner stages of the language. She added that the structure of the programme has also improved her approach to time management and everyday communication.

Although relocating abroad remains a possibility, she said the more immediate benefit has been personal development and self-improvement.

“It’s not just about leaving the country,” she said. “It’s about improving yourself first.”