Jägermeister Brass Cartel turns Kampala into an Easter party stage

The collective landed in Kampala on Thursday and immediately introduced revellers to a different kind of party experience, one that broke away from the usual stage-centred performance.

Kampala’s Easter weekend nightlife took an unusual twist after the globally recognised Jägermeister Brass Cartel delivered a high-energy music takeover across the city.

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The collective landed in Kampala on Thursday and immediately introduced revellers to a different kind of party experience, one that broke away from the usual stage-centred performance.

The collective landed in Kampala on Thursday

Instead of waiting for crowds to gather in front of them, the performers took the show straight into the audience. Across several venues during the holiday weekend, partygoers were caught off guard by surprise pop-up performances as brass instruments burst through the music and performers moved through the crowd.

What began as ordinary nights out quickly turned into lively shared moments, with people dancing, singing and pulling out their phones to capture the action.

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Jägermeister Brass Cartel delivered a high-energy music takeover across the city.

Known for taking over cities around the world, Jägermeister Brass Cartel brought its blend of live brass, rhythm and movement to some of Kampala’s busiest nightlife spots from Thursday through Sunday. At each stop, the group turned the atmosphere electric as people reacted in real time to the unexpected performances.

Organisers said the activation was designed to tap into the spirit of Easter, a time when people come together to celebrate and make memories. But rather than rely on a fixed programme, the experience centred on surprise, spontaneity and connection.

Jägermeister Brass Cartel delivered a high-energy music takeover across the city.

By the end of the weekend, the Brass Cartel had done more than perform in Kampala. It had transformed the city’s nightlife into an immersive experience, showing revellers what a raw, interactive and unplanned night out can feel like.

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