Gen Kainerugaba gives Kabanda new role at PLU

The Chairman of Patriotic League of Uganda and Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has appointed Kasambya County Member of Parliament Daudi Kabanda to head the PLU Chairman office.

The Chairman of Patriotic League of Uganda and Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has appointed Kasambya County Member of Parliament Daudi Kabanda to a new role at PLU.

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"Hon. Daudì Kabanda is appointed the Head of my office as Chairman of Patriotic League of Uganda," Gen Kainerugaba posted on X today evening.