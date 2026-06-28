1 Ugandan killed as government orders evacuation of nationals from South Africa

Uganda will evacuate 746 nationals from South Africa after worsening anti-migrant violence claimed the life of one Ugandan.

One Ugandan has been killed in an attack in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal Province.

President Museveni has ordered the evacuation of Ugandan nationals from South Africa.

A total of 746 Ugandans have registered for government-assisted evacuation.

Uganda Airlines will operate government-funded charter flights for the evacuation.

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The government has announced plans to evacuate Ugandan nationals from South Africa after escalating anti-migrant violence and xenophobic attacks left one Ugandan dead.

In a statement issued on June 28, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said President Yoweri Museveni had directed that arrangements be made to bring home Ugandans who want to leave South Africa because of growing security fears.

Acting Foreign Affairs minister Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo said the evacuation plan would begin within the next few days.

The ministry is working with the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Works and Transport, the Uganda High Commission in South Africa and leaders of the Ugandan community to coordinate the exercise.

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According to the statement, 746 Ugandans have already registered for evacuation, while more are expected to sign up.

"Currently, 746 (seven hundred and forty-six) Ugandans have voluntarily registered and sought assistance for evacuation due to security and safety concerns, and more are expected to register," the statement reads.

The ministry said many other Ugandans had already left South Africa after vigilante groups reportedly issued a June 30, 2026 deadline for foreign nationals.

Under the evacuation plan, affected Ugandans will register in different provinces before being transferred to safe assembly centres. The government will issue emergency travel documents where necessary and work with immigration authorities to facilitate their departure.

Uganda Airlines will provide special charter flights for the exercise. The government will meet the cost of the flights.

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Kasolo said Kampala was also engaging the South African government to ensure the safety of Ugandans who remain in the country.

The ministry confirmed that one Ugandan was killed during an attack in KwaZulu-Natal Province.

"On a sad note, the Government regrets to report that one Ugandan lost his life following an attack in KwaZulu-Natal Province. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Preparations are underway to repatriate the body to Uganda," the statement said.