State House refutes MP’s phone theft claims, tasks Police to investigate

The MP, while speaking at a community baraza in Kakasongola, days ago, claimed he lost hos phone at the president's residence during an NRM caucus meeting.

"I always believed that State House was the safest place, but I was surprised when my treasured smartphone was stolen from me while attending the meeting," said the legislator.

He said the phone contained critical information about land disputes in his constituency.

Unprecedented Allegation

In a statement on Thursday, State House's Special Assistant on Press and Mobilisation, Farouk Kirunda, described Sekyanzi's allegations as “unprecedented,” citing the security protocols at State House, which have been strictly observed since President Yoweri Museveni assumed office in 1986.

“Since 1986…no such incident has happened despite the high number of guests daily,” Kirunda stated.

He expressed scepticism, noting that State House requires visitors to surrender electronic devices upon entry, ensuring their safe return afterward.

Rigorous Security Protocols

Citing the stringent security measures, Kirunda explained that State House visitors must pass through checkpoints where all metallic objects, including mobile phones, are temporarily surrendered.

“The security protocols at the place are very thorough,” Kirunda said, adding that items such as phones are returned to their owners upon departure.

Call for an Investigation

Kirunda encouraged the MP to provide specific details, such as the phone’s make and serial number, for a proper investigation.

“If true, the culprit will be tracked, nailed, and shamed,” he asserted.

The president's press assistant added that the case should be reported formally, so authorities, including the Inspector General of Police, can address the issue.

Potential Damage to State House’s Reputation

Kirunda further expressed concern that the MP’s claim could harm State House’s image, portraying it as insecure and thereby affecting the reputation of a highly protected institution. He urged caution in making statements that could have far-reaching implications, noting that such allegations cast doubt on the safety of visitors, including international dignitaries, if left unchallenged.

Questions on Handling Sensitive Information

Additionally, Kirunda questioned why Sekyanzi had stored vital information solely on his phone, advising that critical files should be duplicated in secure formats to avoid similar incidents in the future.