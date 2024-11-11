Uganda to sue Elon Musk as Space X satellite debris lands in western villages

The debris, traced to a U.S.-based SpaceX satellite launch, scattered across the Kyegegwa, Sembabule, and Kyenjojo districts, damaging property over a 40-kilometre area.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the incident has raised concerns about the safety and liability surrounding space debris.

The Nature of the Debris and Its Impact

The forensic report conducted by the National Forensic Sciences University Uganda (NFSU) and the Airforce described the fallen objects as fragments of "military-grade equipment," constructed from advanced materials such as carbon fibre and specialised alloys, which allowed the pieces to survive the intense heat of re-entry.

These durable materials meant that some fragments remained largely intact upon landing. In Nakawala village, Sembabule, a particularly large piece of debris pierced the roof of a house, creating a loud noise and a dust cloud, which startled residents.

The debris entered Earth’s atmosphere at a steep angle, breaking apart into clusters that scattered over the impacted area.

The report identified the event as resulting from “defunct human-made objects in space, particularly in Earth orbit, which no longer serve a useful function.”

This incident in Uganda joins a growing list of similar occurrences worldwide, with the report drawing comparisons to previous SpaceX-related debris findings in Australia, Washington State, North Carolina, and rural Canada.

Growing Risks of Space Debris Re-entry

The Ugandan report emphasised the increasing risks associated with space debris, particularly as private space exploration accelerates.

With more private companies like SpaceX launching satellites, low Earth orbit is becoming more crowded with inactive objects. This congestion raises the likelihood of such incidents, as was the case in Uganda, where debris from the recent SpaceX launch aligned with launch dates in mid-May 2023.

Comparing the incident to similar cases, the report noted that space debris had previously damaged private properties globally, including large fragments found on farmland in Australia in 2022. The Uganda report warns that the accelerated activity in space, combined with the presence of uncontrolled debris, could result in more frequent and potentially dangerous incidents.

Legal Action and Preparedness for Future Incidents

The report suggests that Uganda should consider legal action against Elon Musk's SpaceX, citing Article 7 of the United Nations Outer Space Treaty, which holds launching states liable for damage caused by their space objects.

Uganda has until May 2024 to file a formal claim under this treaty. While SpaceX has cooperated in cleanup efforts in previous cases, it has also argued that much of its debris burns up upon re-entry.