VIDEO: Second group of Ugandan migrant workers freed in Saudi Arabia

This follows a meeting between Uganda’s Minister of State for Labour, Employment, and Industrial Relations, Esther Anyakun Davinia, and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Eng. Ahmed Alrajhi, held from October 14 - 17 in Riyadh.

"We are pleased to announce that following a recent meeting with Hon. Esther Anyakun Davinia and officials from the Saudi Government, the second batch of Ugandan migrant workers who were imprisoned in Saudi Arabia has been pardoned," the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development said in a statement on Monday, November 14. "They are now on their way home to Uganda."

The first group was pardoned on November 2.

“They are coming back home. The ministry is happy to announce that the first group of 40 Ugandans who had been held in prison centres across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will arrive back home this evening,” the ministry said.

Saudi Arabia remains the largest destination for Ugandan migrant workers, with over 150,000 Ugandans employed there.