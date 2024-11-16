Police suspends NUP’s countrywide tours

This moratorium is to preserve public order, said Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kituuma Rusoke in a letter dated November 15 addressed to NUP's Secretary General, Lewis Rubongoya.

The letter reveals that police and NUP officials have met severally over the party’s conductorship of national tours with a view to respect the rule of law, public order, and the protection and preservation of citizens’ rights.

According to the police, NUP has reneged on what was agreed upon at these meetings, with recent events in Buikwe District on November 14, 2024, being a case in point raised by the Police to illustrate this.

"As mandated by law, to preserve public order, the UPF halts the NUP countrywide mobilisation tours until such a time when the rule of law can be respected," said the Police Spokesperson.

NUP responds

NUP Secretary General Rubongoya assailed police’s decision as another act of suppression against the biggest opposition party’s otherwise peaceful activities.

Rubongoya deemed the police's decision as "very unfair" in the context of the party’s observance of the set down guidelines.

"Perhaps they thought we wouldn't find people in those remote areas, but the people have proved them wrong at every turn," Rubongoya noted, adding that when police see NUP attracting scores of followers, that is when it attempts to slam the brakes on the party’s activities.

The police’s decision to suspend NUP’s mobilisation tours is sure to widen the growing disconnect between opposition party activities and the security organs hell bent on heading off such activities.