Finance Ministry called to intervene as Makerere denies students' starvation

Pastor Ssempa, an alumnus and student advocate, has actively voiced concerns about the welfare of students, asserting that budget cuts have left many without essential food and housing support.

Ssempa has since petitioned the Ministry of Finance to intervene in what he called a “humanitarian crisis” on campus, with students reportedly attending classes on empty stomachs.

Makerere responds

In response, Makerere University’s Dean of Students, Dr. Winifred Kabumbuli, issued an official statement yesterday, October 28, dismissing the starvation reports as “inaccurate information.”

Kabumbuli refuted the notion that students have not received allowances for three months, clarifying that while some outstanding payments remain, critical allowances—including internship, recess term, and living-out allowances for first-year and continuing students—have already been disbursed. Furthermore, she said, partial food allowances have also been provided to students, though full payment is pending.

According to the statement, the government did indeed reduce the university’s overall budget, but no specific cuts were made to the student welfare budget.

This adjustment impacted multiple areas of university operations, but Makerere insists that the essential support systems for students were prioritised within the reduced financial allocation.

Dr. Kabumbuli stressed that the university remains committed to supporting its students and has implemented measures to ensure affordable meals within residence halls.

Additionally, the administration reorganised the food vendors on campus to deliver better service, refuting claims that low-cost vendors were evicted.

Finance Ministry called to intervene

Pastor Ssempa’s advocacy included donating 5kg sacks of posho (maize meal) to affected students. In a petition to Ramathan Ggoobi, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Pastor Ssempa urged urgent intervention, questioning why funds were allocated to infrastructure projects rather than essential student welfare.

He argued that while over 95% of students report missing meals due to financial constraints, funds continue to flow towards construction and repairs, such as the restoration of Mary Stuart Hall, a historic residence at Makerere.

In an audio message cited by Pastor Ssempa, Makerere’s Bursar, Mr. Evarist Bainomugisha, reportedly informed students that the government had imposed a Shs 25.9 billion budget cut on the university.

He explained that this reduction included funds originally earmarked for student allowances, adding that the administration had appealed to the government to reinstate the allocation.

Bainomugisha conveyed that a formal request for supplementary funding was pending government approval, but noted that this process would take time.

Dr. Kabumbuli’s statement countered allegations that Makerere’s administration has been suppressing student grievances.

She stated that the university encourages open dialogue with student leadership regarding academic and welfare issues, asserting that students are free to voice concerns without fear of reprisal.

However, the administration warned against “destructive and disruptive behaviour,” indicating a zero-tolerance policy for protests that lead to property damage or disturbances on campus.

Amidst these conflicting narratives, Makerere’s Guild President, Lubega Nsamba, announced that his office is conducting a comprehensive review of the student welfare situation. According to Nsamba, the guild plans to launch a campaign inviting public donations to aid struggling students, depending on the findings of their study.