Makerere’s Nawangwe caves under pressure, lifts suspension of protesting students

The students, led by Aliat Oyet, were picked out as ringleaders in a protest by government-sponsored students demanding the overdue payment of their living-out allowances.

The others are Francis Opira and Felix Losiru.

Nawangwe had initially suspended the trio indefinitely, pending further investigations, just a week before their end-of-semester exams.

Following the suspension, the students sought assistance from the Uganda Law Society (ULS).

ULS President, Isaac Ssemakadde, reviewed their case and argued that the suspension was in contempt of court, referencing past rulings which determined that indefinite suspension of students by universities is unlawful.

“Universities have been warned to cease and desist from this conduct, but Prof Nawangwe continues to do this,” Ssemakadde said.

Ultimatum from Uganda Law Society

In response to the suspension, Ssemakadde issued an ultimatum to Nawangwe, demanding the reinstatement of the students within two days (ending Wednesday) or face legal action.

He warned that he had “over 5000 lawyers” at his disposal, adding, “I will just unleash a division of 40 lawyers to bang his table so he can clearly understand that the old era of intimidating students is over.”

This strong stance increased pressure on Nawangwe to reconsider his decision amidst growing calls for accountability and adherence to legal standards within the university.

Suspension Lifted After Guild President's Intervention

Last evening, Nawangwe rescinded the suspension with immediate effect.

He said he based his decision on an appeal from the university’s Guild President, Vincent Lubega Nsamba, as the basis for his decision.

In his letter lifting the suspension, Nawangwe advised the Guild President to encourage the affected students to “desist from any further acts of hooliganism at the university.”