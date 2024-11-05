Rapper Lanie Banks, Joshua Cheptegei participate in SASA marathon

Officials from the Spotlight Initiative and UGANET welcomed the Canadian-Ugandan rapper, with Oburu Julius and Nabududa Peace heading the delegation.

During an interview, the rapper’s spokesperson, Calvin Atulinde, revealed that the rapper was in the country unofficially to participate in the SASA run, branded as the UNDP Elgon Half Marathon, alongside Ugandan Olympic gold medallist Joshua Cheptegei.

The half marathon was sponsored by over 24 partners, including UNDP, Vision Group, and the Uganda Tourism Board.

During a meeting with other activists from various community-based organisations (CBOs), the rapper explained that the SASA Programme aims to empower community members and survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) through awareness and legal action when necessary.

He outlined the four core values that form the SASA Together ideology: the Start value, which addresses the power within; the Awareness value, focusing on the power over; the Support value, which encourages power with; and the Action value, aimed at achieving power to.

Lanie Banks, who supports several undisclosed CBOs in Uganda advocating for gender equality, noted that the rate of gender-based violence against women and girls has declined due to sensitisation campaigns and community-driven initiatives fighting gender-based violence and promoting equality in local Ugandan communities.

In a report from north-eastern Uganda, the rapper also visited Kidepo Valley National Game Park, located along the South Sudanese border in Karenga District. Upon arrival, he was welcomed by Uganda Wildlife Authority officials, led by the head of tourism at Kidepo Valley National Park, Akorongimoe Phillip.

Phillip, who has served in wildlife conservation for over 30 years, informed the rapper that Kidepo Valley National Game Park was established as a game reserve in 1958 and covers an area of 1,442 square kilometres. In 1962, as part of Uganda’s independence preparations, it was gazetted as a national game park and branded as "the true African wilderness" to protect both resident and migratory wildlife.

The rapper and his team interviewed local tourists and residents about the park and their views on gender-based violence against women and girls. Many highlighted that accommodation fees at the park, which cost over $1,090 per night, were unaffordable for local tourists.

However, David Okongo, a ranger and tour guide at the park, explained that discussions were underway between local tourists and park administration to address issues such as tourist drivers and motorcyclists needing to pay entry fees.