Johnnie Walker unveils 2024 gifting studio for personalised presents

The Johnnie Walker Gifting Studio is designed to add a personalised, premium touch to the festive season. It offers a unique space where customers can curate thoughtful and memorable gifts from the Johnnie Walker catalogue, celebrating the art of gifting and the spirit of personal connections.

The launch event, held at Village Mall, Bugolobi, on Saturday, November 2, was attended by media personnel who experienced the brand’s commitment to enhancing the gifting experience firsthand.

“This Gifting Studio is more than just a space; it’s a statement about the art of meaningful gifting and the power of personal connections, especially as we head into the festive season,” said Catherine Ndungu, Marketing Director of Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL). She added, “At Uganda Breweries Limited, we believe that a gift should be more than a gesture; it should create a lasting memory.”

At the Gifting Studio, customers can personalise their purchases in several unique ways, such as engraving special messages and selecting blends tailored to the recipient. This personalisation transforms each bottle into a cherished keepsake, making it an ideal gift for loved ones and colleagues.

A special highlight of the launch was the symbolic moment when Johnnie Walker Uganda honoured Mr Don Wanyama, CEO of Vision Group, with a bottle of Johnnie Walker Gold Aged 18 engraved with the message, “Keep Walking!” Known for his bold leadership, courage, and excellence in the media industry, Mr Wanyama was celebrated as a trailblazer whose values align with the Johnnie Walker brand.

“His dedication, vision, and excellence reflect the very same values that Johnnie Walker stands for, making him the ideal recipient of our pinnacle expression, the Johnnie Walker Gold Aged 18,” Ndungu said.

Wanyama expressed his gratitude to Johnnie Walker for the recognition and praised the brand for offering thoughtful gifting solutions this festive season. “I’m humbled to be the first recipient of a gift from Johnnie Walker this season. We have an excellent working relationship with Uganda Breweries Ltd, and our recent analysis positioned them among the top organisations contributing to the Ugandan economy. I’m honoured to be celebrated in front of fellow media practitioners and encourage everyone to consider Johnnie Walker as the perfect gift for their loved ones this festive season,” Wanyama said.

The Gifting Studio launch marks a significant milestone for Johnnie Walker Uganda. “This space embodies what Johnnie Walker stands for: premium quality, progress, iconicity, personal expression, and unforgettable experiences,” said Christine Kyokunda, Johnnie Walker Uganda Brand Manager.

As part of the larger 'Gift the Spirit of the Season' campaign, the Johnnie Walker Gifting Studio celebrates the art of premium, personalised gifting alongside other iconic brands, including Tanqueray, Singleton, and Don Julio, each adding a unique flair to the festive experience.