Daycation Brunch redefines city Sundays with vibrant gatherings

Over the past four months, it’s become clear that when it comes to setting the scene just right, the Silo 15 Daycation Brunch team undoubtedly understands the assignment! The venue has been transformed into a vibrant yet sophisticated space for each Daycation Brunch, which takes place every last Sunday of the month.

Alongside the day’s sponsors, Don Julio tequila, the management has designed a unique setup for each edition, complete with an entertainment line-up and exclusive Don Julio offers, creating lasting memories for attendees.

Sunday, October 27, marked the fourth edition of the Daycation Brunch, where guests arrived in casual-smart and colourful outfits, ready to unwind and enjoy themselves. With a full house, it was clear that attendance has grown over recent months.

Guests were spoiled for choice with a menu offering expertly mixed margaritas, palomas, and tequila-infused delights. The drinks flowed with ease, adding just the right touch of flavour to accompany the delicious cuisine and exquisite desserts.

In reviews shared during media interviews, Silo 15 was praised for a menu that catered to every craving, featuring savoury platters and an irresistible assortment of desserts. Simply put, every bite was crafted to perfection. Serving tables were beautifully decorated with meats, pastries, ice cream, fruits, and main dishes, inviting guests to sample culinary creations that made the brunch feel like a tour of flavours.

With bottomless servings, guests enjoyed ample time to savour every plate and drink. The entertainment didn’t disappoint either, with live mixes by DJs like Selector Jay, DJ Melvyn, and Deejay Jo keeping the energy alive throughout the day. The crowd swayed and grooved to the beats, each set outshining the last with a perfect blend of old-school hits and the latest tunes.

As the event wound down, Simon Lapyem, Innovations Manager at UBL, hinted at something even bigger on the horizon. “We’re planning something spectacular for the November and December editions. With this kind of reception, it’s only right that we end the year in style. Don Julio is thrilled to be part of this lively experience.”