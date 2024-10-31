Why does your sweat smell different sometimes? Here’s what it could mean

Have you ever noticed that sometimes your sweat smells different? Maybe it has a stronger, sharper scent after you exercise, or it smells different when you’re stressed or nervous.

Changes in sweat smell can leave you wondering if something is wrong, but it’s completely normal.

Here are some common reasons why sweat smells different and what those changes might mean.

1. Foods you eat

What you eat can have a big impact on how your sweat smells. Foods like garlic, onions, and spicy dishes contain sulfur and other compounds that are released through sweat, giving it a stronger scent.

Even healthy foods like broccoli and cabbage can add a certain smell to sweat. So, if you notice a stronger odour after a spicy meal, it’s likely due to the food you ate, and the smell should fade within a day or so.

2. Stress and anxiety

When you’re stressed or anxious, your body produces a different type of sweat from a different gland. While regular sweat from exercise comes from the eccrine glands, stress-related sweat comes from the apocrine glands. This type of sweat is thicker and often has a stronger odour because it mixes with bacteria on the skin. Stress sweat also contains proteins and fats, which bacteria break down, leading to a more intense smell. If you’re noticing a different odour during stressful times, this is likely why.

3. Hormonal changes

Hormones can play a huge role in how your body smells. During puberty, pregnancy, menstruation, or menopause, hormone levels shift, affecting your sweat glands. This can lead to a change in body odour that might be new or more noticeable. For example, hormonal changes during puberty activate the apocrine glands, which can cause a stronger smell in teenagers. These changes are natural and can vary from person to person.

4. Medications and supplements

Some medications and supplements can also impact the smell. Antibiotics, for instance, can change the bacteria balance on your skin, sometimes leading to different body odours.

Certain supplements, like those containing garlic or fish oil, may also add a distinct scent. If you start a new medication or supplement and notice a change in body odour, this might be the cause. In many cases, the smell will go away after stopping the medication or supplement.

5. Health conditions

In some cases, a different sweat smell could be linked to health issues. Conditions like diabetes, liver disease, or kidney problems can cause unusual or stronger body odours. For example, people with diabetes may notice a fruity or sweet smell in their sweat when their blood sugar levels are too high. If your sweat smells different for no clear reason and doesn’t go back to normal, it’s a good idea to talk to a doctor, just to be safe.