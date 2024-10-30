Ticket flash sale goes live for Beenie Gunter's dancehall heat rave

Set to make history as Uganda’s first-ever dancehall festival, the event will take place on Saturday, 2nd November 2024, at the Garden City rooftop in Kampala.

For one day only, on 31st October, fans can snag tickets at discounted prices. Ordinary tickets, typically priced at UGX 15,000, will be available for UGX 10,000, while VIP tickets are reduced to UGX 30,000 from the usual UGX 35,000.

The flash sale offers fans an affordable opportunity to immerse themselves in the pulsating rhythms of dancehall and enjoy a high-energy night dedicated to this vibrant music genre.

Rave highlights

The Dancehall Heat Rave promises to be an electrifying experience, with activities including dance battles, twerking competitions, and DJ showcases.

Attendees will also be treated to a unique fusion of Jamaican and African culinary delights, capturing the Afro-Caribbean vibe and adding to the festival’s cultural appeal.

"The support and love we've received throughout the years has been incredible, and we are excited to give back with an unforgettable performance," Beenie Gunter expressed, sharing his enthusiasm for the event and the local dancehall community.

Tickets are available online at www.tagticketing.com or through the short code 16598#. This isn’t just a rave; it’s a celebration of culture, music, and community.