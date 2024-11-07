Tamale Murundi Jr, singer Bridget Mars make waves with splashy ‘introduction’

Photos emerged overnight of Junior being ‘introduced’ by upcoming singer Bridget Kyakuhaire aka Bridget Mars.

In the images, Junior is flanked among others by musician Bruno K, who later shared a congratulatory message.

“Congratulations, Junior Tamale and Bridget Mars Kyakuhaire. May God bless your marriage, my people,” he wrote.

When many other fans rushed to extend congratulations to the duo, others were suspicious this this could have been a music video shoot.

Bridgette Mars is a rising songstress signed under VTM Records.

Her songs include Twekalakasa, Daddy, Want It (feat. Daddy Andre), and Yo Body featuring Ziza Bafana.

In the photos, Junior and his ‘groomsmen’ looked dazzling in Kanzus paired with smart jackets.

Bridgette also looked radiant in a lilac Kinyankore outfit draped with intricate gold embellishments, accessorised with layered gold jewellery and a headpiece, adding a regal touch to her appearance.

This comes just days after Junior promised to unveil his lover to the public.

Junior also revealed in a TV interview that he and his woman are already expecting their first child.

“I have a girlfriend who I got pregnant and I promise I will unveil her very soon,” he said