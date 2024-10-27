Ugandan content creator Source Garland boosts Uganda Tourism with new video

In the 4:20-minute clip, titled Things You Will Only Find in Uganda, Garland captures the essence of Uganda through the voices of locals, highlighting the country’s warm, fun-loving people and vibrant hospitality.

He dives into Uganda’s culinary diversity, using a humorous analogy from English commentary, and spotlights its lively nightlife and wildlife, playfully mentioning “watching Netflix with a lion.”

Garland, who recently collaborated with Nigerian comedian Sabinus, expressed his commitment to amplifying Uganda’s image globally.

His dedication to improving his craft has been fuelled by insights from Sabinus on creating impactful content, especially in terms of teamwork and fan engagement.

Garland, whose real name is Shafiq Galandi, hopes to inspire young Ugandan creators by sharing his journey and plans to expand his work internationally.

With a solid following on social media, Garland’s latest video is part of a larger vision to foster a thriving creative industry in Uganda, one that celebrates cultural identity and connects with a global audience.