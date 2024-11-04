Ronald Mayinja urges female musicians to focus on talent over controversy

Pulse logo
Renowned for his significant contribution to Uganda’s music industry, singer Ronald Mayinja has offered valuable advice to aspiring female musicians aiming to advance their careers.
"In today’s social media age, many young musicians, especially women, are turning to controversial content to capture attention. Fame doesn’t determine a long-lasting career," he noted.

Mayinja, who has enjoyed a long and successful career, warned young artists, particularly women, against using provocative tactics like posting nude photos and videos to gain quick fame.

"I don’t know what the young girls in the music industry think making it in the industry means. Posting inappropriate photos and videos, thinking it will help start a career, is wrong. Starting a music career requires much more than just looks," he emphasised.

He strongly urged female artists to prioritise their talent and music, stressing that a successful career is built on consistently producing quality songs.

