Iryn Namubiru, Maro to headline Roast And Rhyme 22nd Edition

The 22nd edition organisers say will be filled with soulful music, roasting sessions, and a relaxing lakeside atmosphere.

Gates open at 11 a.m., inviting attendees to arrive early, set up by the lake, and embrace the serene environment.

Headlining this year’s edition is Iryn Namubiru, renowned for her powerful vocals and engaging stage presence. Known for hits that resonate across generations, Iryn’s performance is expected to deliver the emotional and energetic depth fans have longed for.

She will be joined by Maro, the "RnB Kyabazinga" of Uganda, whose Afro-soul sound is set to blend seamlessly with the intimate lakeside ambiance. Maro’s smooth vocals and relatable lyrics will add a refreshing, soulful layer to the event.

Also joining the lineup is ZuliTums, whose Afrobeat and R&B fusion paired with reflective lyrics make him a standout artist. His unique storytelling and smooth vocals promise an unforgettable set. Rising star Anknown will round out the performers, bringing his fresh take on Afropop. Known for songs about love and resilience, Anknown’s vibrant energy will add an uplifting element to the day.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own mats and grills, roast their favourite meats, and enjoy the scenic surroundings as they relax to live music.

Early bird tickets are available for 70,000 UGX, while gate tickets will be sold at 100,000 UGX. Tickets can be purchased on the FlexiPay app or via mobile by dialling *291#.

The #RoastAndRhyme Soul on Strings Edition promises an ideal fusion of music, food, and nature, creating an exceptional experience for Ugandan music lovers. With top local talent, a beautiful lakeside backdrop, and an unmatched vibe, this edition of Roast And Rhyme is set to be an unforgettable Sunday by the lake.