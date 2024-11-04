John Segawa: Uganda should honour Jose Chameleone as a national hero

Segawa describes Chameleone as the “Godfather” of Uganda’s music industry, highlighting how he revolutionised the scene with groundbreaking Luganda songs instead of focusing solely on English.

According to Segawa, Chameleone set trends that transformed and broadened the entire Ugandan music landscape.

Segawa emphasises that Chameleone’s impact extends beyond music: "He has been a foundational figure in Uganda’s entire entertainment industry."

He also credits Chameleone with inspiring a new generation of artists, including celebrated figures like Bobi Wine, through his unique style and pioneering efforts.

He asserts that when Chameleone eventually passes, he should receive a national funeral at Kololo Airstrip in recognition of his immense contributions to the country.