Gloria Bugie to countersue Abitex after brief stint in jail

Bugie, whose real name is Gloria Busingye sounded the threat after spending a night in police custody on charges related to computer misuse.

She accuses Abitex of bribing police officers to arrest her in the middle of the night on trumped-up allegations of spreading pornography.

The songstress was charged with spreading a nude video of herself weeks back.

Police speak out

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the singer was arrested on suspicion that she recorded the video and shared it herself.

“Our experts are there and they are competent enough; they will figure out if she took the video and spread it,” Onyango said.

“Some people don't know about these laws; they think that they are free to spread pornography and break the law online. But people need to know that we are seriously tracking online crime and we shall come for you.”

Released on bond

Shortly after being released on bond from Jinja Road Police Station, Bugie told reporters that she and her legal team would take action on Abitex, who caused her arrest.

The event's promoter from the onset had vowed to have Bugie arrested to serve as an example to another young artist.

Bugie however, insists that she was merely a victim of revenge pornography.

She claimed that the video was taken by a man last year, who later demanded a lot of money from her.

When she got the police involved, the Bankyawa singer says, the man fled the country.

“Next time Abitex should go to the police with proper evidence because we are now going to sue him as well for slander and getting me arrested without evidence that I released the tape,” she said