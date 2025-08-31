Kenyan golfer Nyanchama wins Uganda Ladies Open after tense playoff

Kenya’s Mercy Nyanchama walked tall at Lugazi Hills Golf and Country Club as she battled through a nail-biting playoff to clinch the 2025 Johnnie Walker Uganda Ladies Open Golf Championship title on August 30.

Nyanchama, playing off handicap 6, edged out Tanzania’s Neema Olomi (handicap 2) on the second playoff hole after the pair tied on an aggregate of 230.

Both players went stroke for stroke in the final round, with Olomi edging the front nine while Nyanchama fought back on the back nine, setting up a tense finish under fading light.

The decisive moment came at the par-3 hole 8, where Nyanchama kept her composure for a par, while Olomi, the 2018 champion, faltered with a bogey.

The result sealed Nyanchama’s first-ever Uganda Open crown in dramatic fashion, sparking jubilant celebrations.

“This means so much to me. I’ve been close for years, and I always knew my time would come,” an elated Nyanchama said.

“The playoff was intense, but I told myself to stay calm, stay focused, and walk away with the win.”

Uganda’s Martha Babirye, a three-time Ladies Open winner, secured third place with a clutch birdie on the 18th hole, while defending champion Iddy Madina of Tanzania settled for fifth.

Home favourite Winnie Musuya finished sixth after an inspired run on her home course.

Uganda Golf Union Lady President Ritah Apel praised the spirit of the championship:

“The Ladies Open is not just a competition; it is a platform that inspires women to claim their space in golf and beyond. I applaud our sisters from Kenya and Tanzania who have consistently participated year after year. Your support has made the Uganda Ladies Open bigger and more competitive. Seeing Nyanchama triumph, and so many women show courage and resilience, tells us the future of women’s golf in East Africa is bright.”

UGU President Dr Jackson Were echoed her remarks:

“Our regional bond has elevated the Ladies Open to one of the most competitive events on the East African calendar. The standard of play this year was exceptional, and it shows how much women’s golf in East Africa is growing. As the Union, we remain committed to creating more opportunities for golfers across the region.”

Chief Guest Maxi Byenkya, UGU Lady President emeritus, applauded the Union for continuing to grow women’s golf:

“During my time as president, we trained young girls across different clubs. I am happy to see them excel, including the Lady Captain of our host club, Lugazi. I thank Johnnie Walker for supporting golf and ensuring the Ladies are recognised.”

Tournament Director Anthony Agaba commended the players:

“This playoff was one of the most dramatic finishes we’ve seen in years, showing the high standards we now witness. From organisation to competition, Lugazi Hills delivered a world-class experience. I congratulate Nyanchama and all the ladies who made this tournament memorable.”

The championship was not just about golf but also about women walking boldly on and off the course.

The evening featured a She Walks 19th Hole Sip Over, a Johnnie Walker experience celebrating resilience, style, and sisterhood.

The ladies enjoyed cocktails, dinner, and a “best dressed” award.

A highlight was a reflective session where golfers shared stories about their journeys in golf and life, underscoring the bold steps women continue to take in every field.

Josephine Njoroge, UBL Finance Director, shared her journey:

“I picked up my first club in 2020 while in Tanzania, where my friend Vicky Elias trained me. She taught me golf is about courage, patience, and taking space. Tonight, I honour her and all women who continue to break barriers by walking tall in every sphere.”

Johnnie Walker Brand Manager Christine Kyokunda highlighted the She Walks platform:

“There was no better way to end such an exciting Ladies Open than with She Walks. This Sip Over is more than an after-party. It is part of a bigger initiative that says women belong at the centre of the story, as changemakers and leaders. Every stride matters. Every bold step moves us, and those who come after us, forward.”

The celebration closed with a performance by dancehall star Vinka, who had guests on their feet dancing.