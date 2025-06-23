Pulse Influencer Awards - Terms & Conditions

Organizers and Ownership

The Pulse Influencer Awards are organized by Pulse in all participating countries and are judged by an independent jury set up by Pulse. Except where indicated otherwise, all copyright and other rights that subsist in the homepage and sub-domain pages of the www.pulse.africa website ("the Site") are owned by Pulse.

These dates may be subject to change, but upon launch, the timeline is as follows:

General Information

The competition is open to all influencers in the participating countries of Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Uganda who meet the Nomination Guidelines and are nominated before the initial nomination deadline elapses. The categories of the awards can be found on the website. Nominations outside of the stated categories will not be considered. Nominations will take place on the website via a form. Nominations will not be accepted via email unless officially announced through our social media.

Pulse ensures that all votes are driven by the public, without any influence or alteration by Pulse. Pulse maintains fairness and integrity throughout the awards process and reserves the right to issue disqualification notices to any nominee found to defy the rules of the selection or voting process, particularly regarding vote buying.

By confirming your nomination, you grant non-exclusive permission to the Pulse Influencer Awards organizers, sponsors, and members of the press/media to use your name, image, and submitted work for the purpose of producing and marketing the Awards. You will receive full credit wherever possible, and you retain full ownership of your work. We will seek your permission for any licensable activities outside the scope described above.

Relevant Dates

These dates may be subject to change, but upon launch, the timeline is as follows: Nominations Open: June 26

Deadline for Nominations : 11:59 PM (GMT+1), July 4 via the Pulse Influencer Awards website.

Jury Review : The jury will review nominations for each category to ensure alignment with the Nomination Guidelines. Nominees whose nominations are valid will proceed to the next round.

Voting Phase : Opens August 11 - August 27

Winners Announcement: Winners will be announced at the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony, with details to be shared soon. The final winners for each category will be announced simultaneously at the award ceremonies in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Uganda on the announced date, followed by social media posts and updates on our website. These ceremonies are by invitation only.

Eligibility Criteria

The jury process is strictly independent, transparent, and fair. Each nomination is scored without any external influence, and the jury’s work may be independently audited to uphold the integrity of the awards. Each nomination will be scored based on the criteria below: Authenticity & Creativity: How original, relatable, and engaging is the influencer’s content? Do they find interesting ways to express ideas and tell stories? Do they stay true to their voice?

Content Quality & Variety : Is the content well-made and consistent? Do they explore different topics and formats (e.g., video, reels, live, audio) in a way that keeps their audience interested?

Engagement & Community Building: Does the influencer actively connect with their audience? Are people commenting, sharing, and engaging with the content over time?

Smart Use of Platforms: Does the influencer use platform tools (like stories, polls, threads, filters, AI tools) well to boost their content and reach more people?

Positive Influence: Does the influencer promote useful conversations, inclusive values, or help drive a positive change (big or small)?



An influencer can only be nominated in a maximum of two categories. If nominated in more, Pulse reserves the right to select the most relevant categories based on jury review.

Voting Integrity

Pulse ensures that all votes are driven by the public, without any influence or alteration by Pulse. The voting process may be independently reviewed to ensure fairness and transparency. Offering money, gifts, or any other incentive in exchange for votes is strictly prohibited. Any nominee or representative found attempting to manipulate votes will be disqualified from the awards.

Campaigning Guidelines

Nominees are encouraged to promote their nominations ethically. False advertising, misleading claims, or defamatory statements targeting fellow nominees are strictly prohibited.

Disqualification Clause

Pulse reserves the right to disqualify any nominee or participant found to be engaging in unethical behaviour, fraudulent activities, or conduct that could harm the reputation of the Awards or its stakeholders. This includes but is not limited to harassment, impersonation, spamming, or violation of the platform's terms of service.

Force Majeure

In the event of unforeseen circumstances beyond Pulse’s control (e.g., natural disasters, internet failures, political unrest, pandemics), Pulse reserves the right to postpone, modify, or cancel part or all of the Awards without liability.

Rights and Permissions

By accepting your nomination, you grant non-exclusive permission to the Pulse Influencer Awards organizers, sponsors, and members of the press/media to use your name, image, and submitted work to produce and market the Awards. You will receive full credit wherever possible, and you retain full ownership of your work. We will seek your permission for any licensable activities outside the scope described above.

Privacy Notice

Personal data collected during the nomination and voting process will be handled in accordance with applicable data protection laws and Pulse’s Privacy Policy. This includes nominees' names, social handles, email addresses, and submitted content.

Changes to Terms

Pulse reserves the right to modify the Terms and Conditions at any time.

Acceptance of Terms

By entering the awards, you agree to accept these Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy. Full terms and conditions apply.

Official Communication