New York Mayor-elect Mamdani’s longtime support of Bobi Wine excites NUP loyalists

The historic election of Zohran Mamdani as the 111th Mayor of New York City has caused a flurry of excitement amongst supporters of Uganda’s National Unity Platform (NUP) party.

Mamdani, who won the race on Tuesday with over 50 per cent of the vote in a commanding victory over former Governor Andrew Cuomo, is the youngest mayor of the metropolis in over a century.

However, it is his history of vocal support for opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) that has seized the attention of the Ugandan diaspora and loyalists online, instantly turning the US election victory into a domestic talking point.

The Resurfaced Endorsement

Hours after his triumph, an old social media post from Mamdani, originally published on 14th January 2021 as Ugandans headed to the polls, was quickly resurfaced and went viral.

The post explicitly endorsed Kyagulanyi's challenge to the incumbent, President Yoweri Museveni.

The post read:

I was born in Nsambya Hospital, Kampala in 1991. I’ve only ever known one Ugandan president - Yoweri Museveni. Today, he is running for re-election yet again. In his way is @HEBobiwine. Politics is never easy but Bobi’s run for office has been much more than just “difficult.”

He's been tortured, imprisoned, & seen others suffer the same fate, or worse. And yet, he runs - for a Uganda where the state does more than sanction violence on its opponents, pilfer public money, & offer a future that is just the crumbs of its past.

Like many other Ugandans, I've grown up listening to Bobi's songs. Kiwaanyi. Tugambire ku Jennifer. Ndi Muna Uganda. & in these last years, I've watched as he gave up a life of success & stability to challenge a president who's become the very villain he once sought to replace.

Bobi says his goal at this point is just to stay alive. While I have no doubt that Museveni will declare himself the victor of today's elections, I pray that one day soon we will see a Uganda where Bobi and so many others can hope for more than simply survival. Insha'allah.

The passionate nature of the five-year-old post has created an infectious energy among NUP supporters, many of whom have now publicly appealed to the new Mayor-elect for a fresh declaration of support.

With Bobi Wine once again leading the presidential opposition, loyalists see Mamdani’s elevation to one of the most powerful political offices in the world as an opportunity for international solidarity.

Users took to X to voice their pleas, with Franklyn Kayovu writing, “Can we have another endorsement bwana Mayor,” and Mawejje simply urging, “Endorse him again.”

Jessy Mukisa, another commenter called for practical assistance, saying, “You should do something to help him.”

