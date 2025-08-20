Youths running for MP under probe over Shs800m financial loss

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has interdicted six National Youth Council (NYC) executives over allegations of abuse of office and financial loss of Shs800m meant for council activities.

The officers under probe are National Chairperson Jacob Eyeru, Vice Chairperson Nankya Esther, Secretary for Female Affairs Kiconco Brenda, Secretary for Labour Affairs Kidega Moses, Secretary for Sports & Culture Asiimire Mackline, and Secretary for Legal Affairs Kanyesigye Mercy.

All, except one, of the interdicted officials are running for political office under the ruling NRM. Eyeru and Kiconco are vying for NRM Youth League Chair, Nankya for Central Youth MP, Kidega for North Youth MP, Asiimire for Igara West MP, and Kanyesigye for National Female Youth MP.

IGG letter

Mackline Asiimire Bareija ran for Igara West Member of Parliament (MP) in the recently concluded National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asiimire, who is the wife of comedian Collins Emeka Baryeija, aka Romantic Mukiga, lost the Igara West contest to Amanya Cohen Kyampene, though it is not yet clear if she will return as an independent.

A lawyer by profession, Mercy Kanyesigye is among those who want to take over the seat of National Female Youth Member of Parliament, currently held by Phiona Nyamutoro, the Minister of State for Minerals in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

According to the IG, their stay in office would hinder investigations being conducted with the State House Anti-Corruption Unit and the Police Criminal Investigations Directorate.

The IG said preliminary investigations established a prima facie case.

The interdictions are in line with Article 230(2) of the 1995 Constitution and Section 14(6) of the Inspectorate of Government Act, 2002.