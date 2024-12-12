Xmas Road Accidents: Gov't called to put road signage in local languages

As the festive season approaches and road accidents rise during the holidays, Charles Peter Mayiga, the Katikkiro (Prime Minister) of Buganda, has called on the government to implement stronger measures to reduce traffic-related fatalities.

A key part of this proposal is the installation of road signs in local languages to improve comprehension for the majority of road users.

Signage in Local Dialects to Improve Understanding

Mayiga was speaking during a ceremony where the Buganda Kingdom handed over a Shs 200 million donation to Nkozi Hospital.

He stressed the importance of making road signage more accessible, noting that approximately 80% of drivers do not fully understand English road signs.

“We have been calling for this for a long time; we need the government to install road signage in local dialects which the local people understand,” he said.

“This intervention will help curb road accidents,” he stated.

A Call for Greater Road Safety Awareness

Mayiga on the other hand called on the public to observe better road safety practices, particularly among drivers.

He expressed concern over the lack of seat belt usage, warning that failing to buckle up can have deadly consequences.

“If you are driving at 100km/h and crash, you will fly out of that car at 100km/h,” he said.

“At times, I see drivers putting young children in front seats or even allowing them to stand in the sunroof. What happens if that car crashes?” Mayiga cautioned.

Support for Nkozi Hospital

The handover of the Shs 200 million to Nkozi Hospital is part of Buganda Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to address the consequences of road accidents.

The money, collected through the CBS radio station's annual Kalisoliso dinner, will be used to build a new trauma ward for accident victims.

Nkozi Hospital handles the majority of accident cases along the busy Kampala-Masaka road