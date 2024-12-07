Government bans bus return trips amid Christmas carnage fears

As the festive season approaches, the Minister of Works and Transport, General Edward Katumba Wamala, has issued a series of new regulations aimed at reducing road accidents and fatalities, which typically surge during the Christmas period.

In a statement issued on Friday, December 6, the Minister among others announced the suspension of return bus trips for vehicles travelling beyond 300 kilometres within a 24-hour period.

Bus companies in the country have often been accused of overworking drivers during the festive season, leading to fatigue-related accidents.

Growing Concerns Over Road Safety

With the Christmas season traditionally marked by an increase in travel as Ugandans reunite with family and friends, road safety has become a top priority for the government.

Last year, nearly 60 people lost their lives in road accidents during the festive period, from December 23, 2023, to January 1, 2024.

The death toll from road traffic crashes for the first nine months of 2024 stood at 3,790, with over 12,000 people suffering serious injuries.

Motorcyclists and pedestrians accounted for 64% of these accidents, underscoring the vulnerabilities faced by road users.

General Katumba Wamala acknowledged these troubling statistics, noting that road congestion during the festive season often leads to dangerous driving behaviour, such as speeding and reckless manoeuvres.

To mitigate this risk, he stressed the need for caution, urging road users to be vigilant and responsible.

New Regulations to Ensure Road Safety

In response to the alarming rise in road fatalities, the Minister outlined a set of stringent measures aimed at ensuring safer travel.

One of the most notable changes, only buses with valid route charts and PSV (Public Service Vehicle) licences will be allowed to operate.

All bus drivers will also be required to have a valid driver’s licence and driver badge, with a photo of the driver displayed on the bus for identification.

The new rules also extend to school buses and private vehicles not authorised by the Ministry to carry passengers for hire, which will be banned from operating during the festive season.

Key Guidelines for Road Users

Minister Katumba Wamala appealed to all road users to prioritise safety, offering the following key guidelines:

Plan your journeys well in advance. Give yourselves adequate time to travel.

Avoid drunk driving during the festive season.

Avoid speeding and dangerous driving manoeuvres

Make use of the car seatbelts and child restraint

For the motorcycle or bodaboda riders, wear and fasten your standard helmet properly, and have a reflector jacket. Carry one passenger and do not overload. Keep the headlights on at all times.

During this rainy season, drivers should be cautious on wet road surfaces to avoid skidding. Avoid driving through flooded road sections as much as possible.

Avoid talking or texting on phone and other forms of distractions while driving.

Make sure that your vehicle is in sound mechanical condition and roadworthy.

To deal with fatigue take a beak every after two hours or 200km of drive

Avoid overloading your vehicle. It affects your vehicle's stability and ability to control it

Every driver should be advised to move with an original or copy of their Driving Licence while driving

The general public should be vigilant and alert by reporting whoever vandaliSes the rood furniture

Collaborative Efforts for a Safer Festive Season

To enforce these new measures, the Traffic Police will intensify patrols and crack down on reckless driving, speeding, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Road safety awareness campaigns will be rolled out across various platforms, including bus and taxi parks, checkpoints, and the media, to ensure that the message reaches all road users.

The Ministry of Works and Transport will continue working closely with stakeholders such as the Uganda Police Force, civil society organisations, transport operators, and the media to spread the road safety message throughout the festive period.

The government is hopeful that these efforts will lead to a safer, more responsible holiday season for all Ugandans.