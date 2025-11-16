UPDF General to plead with Museveni to forgive jailed NUP supporters

Brig. Jacob Asiimwe, a Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs and a representative of NRM Civilian Veterans, announced that he plans to appeal directly to President Yoweri Museveni to pardon over 100 supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) who were recently arrested in campaign rallies.

Speaking at a veterans’ event in Makulubita, Luwero District, Brig. Asiimwe expressed sympathy for the detained youth while simultaneously condemning their protest actions.

“I feel bad for some of these kids because they take on things they do not comprehend. They are lured into waters that they do not know how deep they go,” Asiimwe stated.

He noted that demonstrations and violent acts were futile, advising the younger generation to recognize the President’s past leniency: “Tell these kids that protests are pointless... The president has been very kind and pardoned many young people caught up in these crimes.”

The recent mass arrests followed the interception of opposition leader Bobi Wine’s campaign convoy in Mbarara.

Olivia Lutaaya

Of those detained, 43 were arraigned on charges including willful obstruction of a police officer, with others facing traffic violations. The NUP has repeatedly condemned the actions as politically motivated attempts to stifle their campaign.

Brig. Asiimwe noted however, that for some, such as Olivia Lutaaya, a second presidential pardon might not be possible, having received one last year.

Asiimwe pointed out that under the Amnesty Act, a person cannot receive two presidential pardons for a crime.

Lutaaya was among those pardoned last year after spending three years on remand for treachery charges.

Following her arrest on November 7th, Lutaaya was separately charged with unlawful drilling before Kanyanya Magistrate's Court.

“I think she forgot, because the law says if you are pardoned by the president for a crime, you cannot be pardoned again. That is what the Amnesty Act says. Now she is back in trouble,” Asiimwe noted

Despite the legal hurdles, Asiimwe affirmed his intent to push for forgiveness for the recent detainees.