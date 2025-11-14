River Flow International, government empower young scientists at Buloba school

When 10-year-old Amina from Buloba Church of Uganda Primary School in Wakiso District looked through a microscope for the first time, she gasped in wonder.

“I will always remember the first time I saw what lives in water,” she said. That moment captures what River Flow International (RIFI) is doing turning classrooms into spaces of curiosity and discovery across Uganda.

For decades, science in Ugandan primary schools has been taught behind chalkboards long notes, endless talks, and theory-heavy lessons that left learners passive.

Many schools have struggled with curriculum implementation gaps and a lack of practical materials, forcing teachers to teach about science instead of letting learners experience it.

That story is now changing. Through a strong partnership between River Flow International (RIFI) and the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES), classrooms are being transformed into living laboratories.

Under the “New Approach Primary Science Kits” initiative, microscopes, human body models, electric circuits, energy converters, magnets, and other creative teaching-learning aids are helping pupils explore, experiment, and understand how science works in real life.

Learners at Buloba Church of Uganda Primary School in Wakiso District experiment with lab equipment

In 2025 alone, 619 science kits were distributed to schools across 31 districts. Since the program began in 2021, over 1,955 schools have benefited from the initiative. Each delivery is followed by teacher training sessions where science teachers learn how to make lessons practical and engaging.

“For years, we just used diagrams and chalk. Now learners handle real objects and see experiments happen,” said Abbey Musoke Bbosa, a Senior Education Officer at the Ministry of Education and Sports.

“The training has reminded me how enjoyable science can be,” added a teacher from Kamuli District. “Learners now participate with excitement instead of fear.”

While the initiative has sparked excitement, education officers are calling for expansion. “Allocating kits to only a few schools is a drop in the ocean. Every learner deserves this experience,” said Margaret Alanyo, a District Education Officer.

Headteachers report a wave of enthusiasm among learners. “Learners now stay behind after lessons to explore,” said one in Ntungamo. “They want to test and see for themselves.”

River Flow International’s work goes beyond distributing materials. The organization also trains teachers, supports schools, and encourages innovation in science education.

“We are not giving boxes we are giving a new way of learning,” said Stuart Nabaasa, RIFI’s Technical Program Manager.

Teachers have requested wider coverage, refresher trainings, and more teaching support. District officers have also called for commitments to expand the distribution and fund follow-up coaching sessions. Learners, on their part, want more microscopes, more experiments, and more time in class to “try things.”

When children see science in action, they build confidence, creativity, and problem-solving skills. They begin to understand how science connects to real life whether in agriculture, industry, health, or technology.