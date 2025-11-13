National IDs for Nakawa residents ready for collection

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has announced that residents of Nakawa Division will receive their National IDs on November 15, 2025, as part of the ongoing nationwide renewal and issuance exercise.

The activity will run from 8:00am to 4:00pm at the NIRA office in Ntinda.

Uganda is currently in the middle of a major national rollout to renew old cards, replace lost ones, and issue first-time IDs.

Long queues and delays have been reported in several districts as many citizens rush to meet the renewal deadlines.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, NIRA urged all residents of Nakawa Division whose cards are ready to appear for collection.

“National ID issuance will take place on Saturday, 15th November 2025, from 8:00am to 4:00pm at the Nakawa Ntinda Office,” NIRA said.

The authority said the exercise will cover residents from Kiwatule, Kyanja, Bukoto 1 and 2, Ntinda, Naguru 1 and 2, Nakawa, and all Nakawa-based institutions.

NIRA asked people to carry their National Identification Number (NIN) and any supporting documents to ease verification.

Officials say this targeted collection is meant to reduce congestion at NIRA centres at a time when many Ugandans are trying to renew their cards. The ongoing renewal programme is expected to run until mid-2026, with NIRA urging citizens to respond early to avoid last-minute pressure.