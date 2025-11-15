Government honours more liberation veterans with new homes in Luwero

The government through the Ministry of Luwero-Rwenzori this week acknowledged the sacrifices made during Uganda's 1981-86 liberation struggle as Minister Alice Kaboyo commissioned two new houses for veterans' families in Luwero District.

The Minister handed over one house to the widow and family of the late Kaggwa Issa Sserunjogi of Kangave in Masulita, and the second to the family of Ssalongo Lurika Ibrahim in Magoogo, Kalaasa, Makulubita. Makulubita, a revered place in the National Resistance Army (NRA) history.

The construction of the homes was managed by NEC Construction Works and Engineering Ltd, a subsidiary of the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC), and funded by the Ministry for Luwero Triangle.

These two properties are part of a cohort of 12 houses already constructed across the country, serving as a tangible testament to the nation’s promise to its heroes.

Minister Alice Kaboyo commissioned two new houses for veterans' families in Luwero District.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Kaboyo addressed the delays veterans had faced in receiving their promised support revealing that the NRM government was initially occupied with too many expensive wars for its first 20 years since taking power.

“We have had many wars since 1986 and that is why some of these pledges like houses were taking long; but now things are getting better,” she explained,

“The Ugandan army is now stronger and a benchmark for other countries and we are in position to do much more."

She then offered thanks to Kaggwa’s widow, praising her resilience: “Spending days and nights with a rebel and hiding him, you went through a lot. The younger generations need to learn from these sacrifices about patience and resilience.”

Minister Kaboyo also outlined a new focus on economic empowerment for civilian veterans in Luwero. She encouraged them to participate actively in existing government initiatives such as Emyooga and the Parish Development Model (PDM). Furthermore, she announced an upgrade to the Ministry’s support programme:

“My office had focused more on providing goats which produce twice a year, but we are also going to support some of you with cows to support your household incomes but also train you on how to take good care of them,” the Minister revealed.

She also confirmed the existence of a small fund to assist sick veterans, expressing hope that the budget would soon improve to enhance this provision.

Presidential advisor on Political Affairs/NRM Civilian Veteran, Jacob Asiimwe, stressed the historical significance of the location.

“This is a historic place (Makulubita) because most of the things that were done in the war, especially between 1981 and 1982, were here in this subcounty. Makulubita was the headquarters of the NRA rebel,” he reminded the audience.

He confirmed the housing delays were due to limited resources, but expressed optimism: “The national coffers are getting bigger and indeed among the 28 houses that we planned, the ministry has so far constructed 12. If we have done that with little money, what shall we achieve when the country starts exporting oil?”

On her part, the late Kaggwa’s widow expressed gratitude for the President’s efforts in the treatment of her late husband and the subsequent support extended to her family.

However, Hajj Badru Katende, a family friend who grew up in the Kaggwa home, appealed to the government to look out for people like home who also gave a contribution to the war, albeit at a young age.

Katende recalled his participation in the NRA war at the tender age of 11, where he was forced to carry the rebels’ luggage, including guns.

The old home of Ssalongo Lurika Ibrahim in Magoogo

He also recounted meeting then-rebel commander Museveni and giving him a handmade walking stick

That is why I ask why there has not been any arrangement for people like me who participated and were affected by war as children, to compensate us.”

Eng. Brian Buhanda, representing Lt Gen James Mugira, the Managing Director of NEC, expressed pride in the corporation’s involvement, noting its deep ties to the struggle itself.

“NEC was established after the liberation struggle, and we are privileged to be part of this initiative,” he stated, thanking the Minister for entrusting them with the crucial work.