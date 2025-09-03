Uganda rights activist in dress thrown out of UNAA Convention in US

The just-concluded 2025 edition of the Ugandan North American Association (UNAA) turned chaotic over the weekend when a one Keem Love Black, a biological male member, showed up in a dress and was turned away.

The incident occurred at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in New Orleans, where the convention ran from August 29th to September 1st.

In a viral video clip circulating online, Keem is seen in a heated exchange with event officials who, according to the activist, insisted he use a back entrance to the conference hall.

During the confrontation, Keem also expressed his frustration at being repeatedly addressed as 'Ssebo,' a formal title for a man in Luganda, rather than 'Nyabo,' the equivalent for a woman.

The activist, visibly distressed, demanded a refund of his entry fees.

In the clip, he is heard passionately stating, "The United States gave me a Visa and I have been here for 5 years because I am gay, are you God to judge me? This is not Uganda. I am here because I am gay. I came looking for peace and freedom. You have ruined my night."

The incident cast a shadow over the event, which was meant to be a vibrant platform for networking and cultural exchange for Ugandans in the diaspora.

Keem Love Black exchanged with the UNAA officials at the convention

Contrasting Agendas

The UNAA Convention, the 37th of its kind, was held under the theme "Thriving Together: Advancing Healthcare, Business, and Technology through Innovation and Investment."

It was attended by Ugandans from across North America and beyond, including a delegation from the Ugandan State House representing President Yoweri Museveni.

It also featured performances from Ugandan artists, including Ragga Dee and Spice Diana.