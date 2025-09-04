UCC explains raid on journalist Dean Lubuwa Saava’s office

Nyombi Thembo, the Executive Director of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), on Thursday clarified the raid on journalist Dean Lubuwa’s office, vehemently denying that the actions were driven by personal vendettas.

Thembo said in a statement that the commission’s actions were not motivated by personal grievances but were a direct result of "multiple serious violations" committed by Lubuwa and his platform.

"As the Executive Director of UCC, I will not exploit my position for personal vendettas,” he said.

A Breakdown of Regulatory Violations

According to the commission boss, Lubuwa was operating without a broadcast licence, had illegally installed broadcasting equipment, and had failed to comply with previous directives issued by the commission.

Furthermore, he said, UCC received numerous complaints from individuals and institutions who were adversely affected by what they consider to be defamatory content published by his platform.

These actions, Thembo explained, not only contravene the Uganda Communications Act but also violate the Computer Misuse Act and the Penal Code.

The Raid

Lubowa Saava was, according to reports, forced to flee his office at TV10 Mazima premises in Mengo, on Saturday last week

This was after a joint team of enforcement officers from the police and UCC raided the office.

The team members reportedly dismantled his broadcasting equipment and took most of it with them.

Saava had received multiple warnings from UCC, including orders to pull down some of his vile content on social media, which entailed, among others, personal attacks on Mr Thembo.

Thembo, in his statement, addressed the personal attacks and threats made against him and his team by Lubuwa, describing them as "desperate attempts at blackmail, designed to intimidate us into submission."

He made it clear that he has never filed a personal complaint against Lubuwa, and dismissed Lubuwa’s claims of having connections to powerful political figures as "slanderous fabrications."

