Thugs rape KIU student before fleeing with her phone

Police in Bushenyi District are investigating the gang-rape of a female student from Kampala International University (KIU) by knife-wielding attackers, who also stole her Samsung A16 mobile phone.

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 10:20am at Katungu cell, Ishaka Division, where the victim, a Nigerian national and second-year Law student at KIU Western Campus, lives.

According to the police, the men forced their way into her room, threatened to kill her if she screamed, then raped her in turns before fleeing with her phone.

She is currently receiving medical treatment at Bushenyi Police Health Centre II, where she was given post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) to prevent HIV infection.

Greater Bushenyi Region acting police spokesperson, SP Apollo Tayebwa, confirmed the incident on Tuesday, stating that detectives had visited the crime scene to collect evidence.

“Police are still investigating to apprehend the culprits and recover the stolen property. We urge the public to provide any information that could help the investigation and ensure justice for the victim,” SP Tayebwa said.

The victim has been given a police medical form (PF3), which is issued after a medical examination when there is evidence of assault or sexual violence.