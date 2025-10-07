Three remanded for impersonating Tycoon Ham Kiggundu in 6th cyber fraud case this year

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court has remanded three individuals, including two minors, on charges of impersonating Ugandan businessman and philanthropist Dr. Hamis Kiggundu, better known as Ham.

The trio allegedly operated a sophisticated network of fake social media accounts to defraud unsuspecting members of the public by falsely offering jobs, youth loans, and education sponsorships under the guise of the Ham Group of Companies.

Appearing before Magistrate Ronald Kayizi, the accused—identified as Master Don Sharif (24) and two juveniles aged 16 and 17—all pleaded not guilty.

Sharif was remanded to Luzira Prison, while the two minors were sent to the Naguru Juvenile Remand Home until their next court date on October 20, 2025.

This case marks the sixth incident this year alone where suspects have been charged with impersonating Dr. Kiggundu

Hamis Kiggundu

Iganga: A Cybercrime Hotspot

Investigators noted a concerning geographical pattern in the arrests. According to prosecutors, all the suspects are residents of Iganga District in the Busoga sub-region, an area authorities claim is increasingly becoming a hotspot for cyber-related crimes.

In previous cases, several individuals arrested and subsequently convicted for similar impersonation schemes were also traced to the same area.

In response to the continued use of Dr. Kiggundu’s name in fraud, the Ham Group issued a stern warning to the public.

Karim Sserugo, the company’s Public Relations Officer, categorically denied running any public financial support initiatives.

"We want to categorically state that Dr. Hamis Kiggundu and the Ham Group of Companies do not run any loan schemes, school fees programs, or youth financial support initiatives. Anyone claiming otherwise is a fraudster," Sserugo stated.

Authorities appealed to Ugandans to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity.