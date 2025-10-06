Ham’s Nakivubo channel flooded after Monday afternoon rain

A downpour in Kampala on Monday afternoon resulted flooding affecting in the ongoing construction of the Nakivubo channel in downtown Kampala

Images taken of the site after the rain showed the channel almost entirely submerged, igniting a fresh wave of public concern over the project's capacity to control city flooding.

Large sections of the construction site and surrounding streets were completely under water.

The intense flooding quickly prompted commentators to recall earlier warnings raised by environmental experts and city leaders that covering the critical drainage artery could severely exacerbate flooding across the downtown business district.

The redevelopment, spearheaded by tycoon Hamis Kiggundu (Ham), involves cleaning, strengthening, and covering a significant portion of the nine-kilometre channel, which drains approximately 90% of central Kampala’s stormwater.

Kiggundu has justified the project as a move to modernise the city and eliminate an open sewage hazard.

Nakivubo channel under construction

Prior Warnings Against Channel Encroachment

However, the plan to build commercial structures over the covered channel has been the primary point of contention, with critics arguing that it prioritises private profit over crucial public infrastructure and environmental safety.

Leaders, including Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, and environmental bodies have questioned the legality of the construction, which was reportedly initiated without all the necessary statutory clearances, including a comprehensive Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA).

Environmentalists have also warned that building above the channel will severely restrict the flow of stormwater and complicate essential maintenance activities like de-silting, which is necessary to prevent blockages.