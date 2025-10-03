Tausi bus catches fire on Masaka–Mbarara road

A Tausi bus caught fire today, October 3, while travelling from Masaka to Mbarara.

In a statement, SP Kasirye Twaha, the Public Relations Officer for Greater Masaka Police, said smoke was first seen near the rear tyres on the driver’s side as the bus reached Manyogoga before Prisons.

The driver continued to Kyazanga Town and parked off the road to check, but the fire had already started.

He ordered passengers to get off immediately. They tried to use a fire extinguisher, but it was too late as flames had already spread across the bus. All occupants escaped safely, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

A team of police officers and traffic personnel from Lwengo District and Kyazanga Police Station, led by the District Traffic Officer, visited and documented the scene.