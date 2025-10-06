29 arrested on Bobi Wine’s campaign trail

Wakiso Police are holding 29 National Unity Platform supporters who defied campaign guidelines while accompanying NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, on his campaign trail.

According to Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, on Monday, October 6, 2025, presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu planned to travel to Mityana District for a rally.

He was expected to take the Mityana Highway but chose to use Hoima Road instead.

Security agencies arranged a joint deployment to facilitate his movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Bujjuko Trading Centre along the Mityana Highway, a group of NUP supporters gathered, drummed, whistled, and blocked the road, disrupting traffic.

Security personnel issued warnings, but the group persisted. Police arrested about 29 suspects, who are now held at Wakiso Police Division.