Pulse logo
Pulse Region
ADVERTISEMENT

Former army dissident Col Anthony Kyakabale passes away in Sweden

05 October 2025 at 12:07
Kyakabale and several other high-ranking officers, including Col Samson Mande, became increasingly disillusioned, particularly after their comrade, Dr Kizza Besigye, challenged President Museveni. 
Rtd Col Anthony Kyakabale
Rtd Col Anthony Kyakabale

Rtd Col Anthony Kyakabale, a decorated bush war veteran who famously broke ranks with the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government, has passed away in Sweden. 

Kyakabale was registered as RO/00058 in the army, marking him as one of the pioneers of the five-year National Resistance Army (NRA) guerrilla war that brought President Yoweri Museveni to power in 1986. 

Born in Kabale, he joined the army in 1980 and participated in the attack on Kabamba Barracks in February 1981, which sparked the liberation struggle. After the NRM victory, he rose through the ranks, eventually achieving the position of Lieutenant Colonel.

Fallout and the Declaration of War

Recommended For You
NewsLocal
2025-10-02T12:48:21+00:00

AIGP Charles Kataratambi is dead

Police are mourning the death of Assistant Inspector General of Police Charles Kataratambi, Director of Human Rights and Legal Services, who died on Thursday, October 2, 2025.
RIP Charles Kataratambi
NewsLocal
2025-10-01T14:03:40+00:00

Journalist Daniel Tatya dies

The Ugandan media industry is mourning the death of journalist Daniel Tatya, who worked with The Investigator TV and website.
Daniel Tatya

Kyakabale’s long-standing relationship with the regime fractured shortly after the 2001 presidential elections. 

ADVERTISEMENT

He and several other high-ranking officers, including Col Samson Mande, became increasingly disillusioned, particularly after their comrade, Dr Kizza Besigye, challenged President Museveni. 

Facing an impending arrest and disciplinary action, Kyakabale fled the country in 2001. 

In 2002, he made a public declaration of war against the Ugandan government, accusing Museveni of leading the country back to a "violent past." This defection marked him as one of the alleged masterminds behind the shadowy rebel outfit, the People's Redemption Army (PRA).

Exile and Eventual Reprieve

After briefly staying in Rwanda, Kyakabale and his fellow dissidents relocated to Sweden in 2003, where he sought self-imposed exile for over a decade. 

ADVERTISEMENT

While in Sweden, he settled into a quiet life with his family, benefiting from the country's asylum and integration programmes. 

His prolonged exile ended in 2015 following a negotiated deal with the government, which saw him return home after twelve years away. 

Upon his return, he met with President Museveni and offered an apology, after which he was promoted to the rank of Colonel and officially retired from the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) in 2016, finally settling back in his home village of Rushebeya, Kabale.

Update me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.