Former army dissident Col Anthony Kyakabale passes away in Sweden

Rtd Col Anthony Kyakabale, a decorated bush war veteran who famously broke ranks with the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government, has passed away in Sweden.

Kyakabale was registered as RO/00058 in the army, marking him as one of the pioneers of the five-year National Resistance Army (NRA) guerrilla war that brought President Yoweri Museveni to power in 1986.

Born in Kabale, he joined the army in 1980 and participated in the attack on Kabamba Barracks in February 1981, which sparked the liberation struggle. After the NRM victory, he rose through the ranks, eventually achieving the position of Lieutenant Colonel.

Fallout and the Declaration of War

Kyakabale’s long-standing relationship with the regime fractured shortly after the 2001 presidential elections.

He and several other high-ranking officers, including Col Samson Mande, became increasingly disillusioned, particularly after their comrade, Dr Kizza Besigye, challenged President Museveni.

Facing an impending arrest and disciplinary action, Kyakabale fled the country in 2001.

In 2002, he made a public declaration of war against the Ugandan government, accusing Museveni of leading the country back to a "violent past." This defection marked him as one of the alleged masterminds behind the shadowy rebel outfit, the People's Redemption Army (PRA).

Exile and Eventual Reprieve

After briefly staying in Rwanda, Kyakabale and his fellow dissidents relocated to Sweden in 2003, where he sought self-imposed exile for over a decade.

While in Sweden, he settled into a quiet life with his family, benefiting from the country's asylum and integration programmes.

His prolonged exile ended in 2015 following a negotiated deal with the government, which saw him return home after twelve years away.