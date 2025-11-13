Sudanese national arrested with military uniforms at Busia border

A 25-year-old Sudanese man has been arrested at the Busia One Stop Border Point after officers found military uniforms in his luggage.

URA Customs Supervisor David Mugarra said the items were detected on November 12 2025 during a routine baggage scan.

The Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) system picked up unusual images inside the suspect’s bag, forcing officers to take a closer look.

The suspect, Datrio David Baba Jeremiah, was travelling on a Bebeto Coaches bus from Kenya.

Mugarra said officers scanned his luggage at about 3:00 a.m. and found clothing that looked like military uniforms.

“Image analysis and physical checks confirmed the items, and we moved in quickly,” he said.

In total, 59 pieces of military uniforms were recovered. The suspect and the items were then handed over to the Border Internal Security team for further investigation.

Military uniforms are treated as sensitive security items in Uganda. Anyone importing or moving them across borders must first get clearance from the Ministries of Security and Defence.

URA says tools like the NII system are helping officers stop illegal items, protect Uganda’s borders, and improve compliance with customs laws.

The tax body also says it will continue working with security agencies to keep the country safe and ensure travellers follow the right procedures.