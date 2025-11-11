Tycoon Basajjabalaba’s mother Hajjat Azida dies in Germany

The family of Hajj Hassan Basajjabalaba has announced the death of his mother, Hajjat Azida Nanteza Basajjabalaba, in Germany.

According to a family statement, Hajjat Basajjabalaba died on the evening of November 10, 2025, in Cologne, Germany, after battling an illness.

Though the family did not share details about the cause of death, sources close to them said she was in her 80s and had been receiving treatment for an undisclosed condition.

Kampala International University (KIU), where Hajj Basajjabalaba serves as chairman of the Board of Trustees, expressed sadness over her passing.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Hajjat Azida Basajjabalaba, mother of our esteemed Chairman, Board of Trustees, Hajj Dr Hassan Basajjabalaba,” KIU said in a condolence statement.